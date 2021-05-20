newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Lordstown Cut to Underperform as Wolfe Cites Ford Price Competition

By Dan Weil
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgeNl_0a5tR5FN00

The pricing of Ford's new electric F-150 'reinforces our view that [Lordstown] won't be competitive in the commercial EV pickup space,' Wolfe said.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report shares dropped Thursday after Wolfe Research downgraded the electric-truck maker to underperform from peer perform and sliced its share-price target to $1 from $18.

Price is a problem for Lordstown’s $52,500 electric pickup, Wolfe analysts said, according to The Fly.

Ford unveiled an electric version of its popular F-150 pickup Thursday, with price points of $39,900 and $49,900, they noted.

“The electric F-150 reinforces our view that RIDE will not be competitive in the commercial EV pickup space,” Wolfe analysts said, according to Bloomberg.

They said Lordstown’s best strategy might be to sell itself to a new electric vehicle maker or a contract manufacturer, such as Magna or Foxconn.

Lordstown shares recently traded at $9.98, down 13%. They have given up 60% in the past three months, with investment firm Hindenburg putting out a sharply critical report about the company in March, saying it took a short position in the stock.

The SEC is investigating Lordstown.

Last month, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Lordstown to neutral from buy while cutting his price target to $10 from $21.

He noted that Lordstown Motors suffered a setback in April, when its Endurance pickup truck failed to complete a race in Baja, Mexico. That "suggests to us that there could be more development work to do on the powertrain than we had expected," Delaney said.

"This factor, coupled with the global auto supply chain challenges that are making it difficult to obtain parts, could increase the probability that the company’s market entry will be delayed."

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Competition#Ford F 150#Sec#Ford Shares#Stock Price#Target Price#Investment Firm#Ev#Lordstown Motors#Wolfe Research#The Fly#Ride#Bloomberg#Sec#Hindenburg#Magna#Lordstown Shares#Wolfe Analysts#Electric Pickup#Report Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Cars
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

What's Going Right With General Motors?

In this episode of Industry Focus: Energy, Motley Fool contributor John Rosevear joins host Nick Sciple for a look at the week's auto news. Topics include GM's (NYSE:GM) earnings, Argo AI's new lidar announcement, Stellantis earnings, and more!. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check...
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Fisker Stock Rallies On Electric-Vehicle Deal With Apple Supplier

Electric-car maker Fisker (FSR) has inked a vehicle-assembly deal with Foxconn Technology with plans to open a U.S. plant in 2023, the companies said on Thursday. Fisker stock rose. The new electric vehicle will be jointly developed and sold under the Fisker brand into global markets including North America, Europe,...
Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors Ramos Arizpe Plant Celebrates 40 Years Of Operations

General Motors is celebrating the first 40 years of operations of its Ramos Arizpe assembly plant, one of the biggest vehicle production facilities in Mexico. The anniversary comes just two weeks after the announcement of a $1 billion-plus investment in the industrial complex, which will become GM North America’s fifth manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles.
Economyarcamax.com

Expert: Chip shortage to cost auto industry $110 billion

The semiconductor shortage is now expected to cost global automakers $110 billion in revenue this year, according to global consulting firm AlixPartners, up from the $61 billion the firm predicted in January. Interruptions to chip supply, including a fire at a Japan semiconductor facility, severe weather in Texas and a...
Businessjournaltranscript.com

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives The Wrath Of UAW Members On Its Plans To Manufacture EVs In Mexico With An Investment Of $1 Billion

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) will focus on the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) in Mexico with an investment of more than $1 billion. According to a communiqué from General Motors, the Ramos Arizpe production complex in Mexico will start producing EVs in 2023. Mexico-based facility engages in the manufacture of Chevrolet Blazer, transmissions, engines, and Chevrolet Equinox.
Economywindermeresun.com

Tesla Will No Longer Accept Bitcoin For Purchasing Tesla Cars

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
Economyautobodynews.com

GM Pushes for Renewal of its U.S. Federal EV Tax Credit

The current credit offers up to $7,500 to people who purchase an EV in the U.S., as long as it isn't produced by General Motors or Tesla. While there are some other U.S. automakers producing EVs, many of these credits could go to buyers of foreign cars, rather than U.S. brands like Tesla and GM.
EconomyBenzinga

TuSimple Reports Receiving 6,775 Orders For Its Self-Driving Electric Truck

Self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) said on Monday it scored 1,000 new bookings in April and added 1,200 in the first quarter, taking its total booking to 6,775 trucks so far. What Happened: The San Diego-based autonomous trucking company that raised $1.35 billion in a public offering last...
Economymotorillustrated.com

GM Thinks It Should Once More Be Eligible For EV Tax Credit

The Federal $7,500 tax credit was removed for GM vehicles as they attained 200,000 sales. GM CEO Mary Barra thinks that GM shouldn’t be penalized for being ahead of the curve. The price paid is that GM customers are no longer eligible for the tax credit. The deal was that...
EconomyCarscoops

GM Is Asking Biden For Electric Vehicle Tax Incentives Again

General Motors is one of two companies that has sold more than 200,000 electric vehicles in the U.S.A. Its success, though, means that it’s no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal EV credit that much of the industry is depending on to help their expensive EVs compete. Along with Tesla...
Economygmauthority.com

GM Pushing Biden Administration To Change EV Tax Credit Rules

General Motors is asking the Biden Administration to change the federal EV tax credit rules so its vehicles can once again qualify to receive government subsidies. Under the current EV tax credit rules, customers are entitled to receive a $7,500 federal tax rebate with the purchase of a battery-electric vehicle. However, an automaker’s vehicle no longer qualifies for the $7,500 subsidy once it has sold more than 200,000 EVs – a threshold that GM surpassed way back in 2018. GM now wants the rules amended so that buyers of its battery-powered vehicles can once again qualify for the tax credit, saying the current laws are penalizing it for being one of the first automakers to mass-produce EVs.
Economyautobodynews.com

Chip Shortage Forces U.S. Automakers to Shift Focus to High-Profit Vehicles

A report by Reuters details an investor call from GM CEO Mary Barra, who stated the company can deliver better results without stockpiling vehicles or padding sales volumes with low-priced, low-margin models. U.S. automakers have often opted to keep up production of higher-volume, lower-margin cars, appealing to a broad cross-section...
Economyinsideevs.com

GM CEO Mary Barra Talks Chevy Silverado EV On Earnings Call

It's that time of year. The time when companies host their Q1 2021 earnings calls. General Motors announced strong earnings for the quarter, and CEO Mary Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson took questions. You'd better bet the upcoming all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was a topic of interest. There are...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Tesla’s Biggest Profit Driver Could Be Drying Up

Tesla’s seven-quarter profit streak owes much to the billions of dollars it’s hauled in from selling regulatory credits to makers of gasoline-powered autos that need them to meet California, U.S. and EU pollution rules. But with its top buyer ending such purchases—and a deluge of electric models on the way from big carmakers and startups—Tesla’s lucrative credit business may finally be winding down.
EconomyCarscoops

In 2020, General Motors Managed To Sell More Than 200,000 Electric Vehicles

General Motors is on a mission to lead the switch to electric vehicles and it’s off to a pretty good start.The automaker reports that it sold 200,268 fully electric vehicles worldwide, according to its sustainability report. The majority of those sales came from China, where EV infrastructure and acceptance are...
EconomyCNBC

Bank of America upgrades Carvana, says it has the inventory to meet booming demand for used cars

Carvana is well-positioned to benefit from a growing shortage of used cars in the United States, according to Bank of America. BofA analyst Nate Schindler upgraded the retailer's stock to buy from neutral on Monday, citing the company's inventory as a plus. Used car supply is tight and prices are jumping in the United States after the pandemic created growing auto demand even as the virus and semiconductor shortage held back production of new cars.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Won’t Be Getting Meaningful New Vehicle Inventory Until August

In recent weeks, Ford dealers have managed to turn record profits in spite of massive production cuts and an expected 50 percent reduction in output in Q2 of 2021. As a result, both new and used inventory has dwindled, forcing dealers to go to extremes to find vehicles to sell as demand surges. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this dire situation will change anytime soon, as Ford CEO Jim Farley recently warned dealers that they won’t be receiving any meaningful amount of new vehicle inventory until August.