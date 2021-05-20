Lordstown Cut to Underperform as Wolfe Cites Ford Price Competition

The pricing of Ford's new electric F-150 'reinforces our view that [Lordstown] won't be competitive in the commercial EV pickup space,' Wolfe said.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report shares dropped Thursday after Wolfe Research downgraded the electric-truck maker to underperform from peer perform and sliced its share-price target to $1 from $18.

Price is a problem for Lordstown’s $52,500 electric pickup, Wolfe analysts said, according to The Fly.

Ford unveiled an electric version of its popular F-150 pickup Thursday, with price points of $39,900 and $49,900, they noted.

“The electric F-150 reinforces our view that RIDE will not be competitive in the commercial EV pickup space,” Wolfe analysts said, according to Bloomberg.

They said Lordstown’s best strategy might be to sell itself to a new electric vehicle maker or a contract manufacturer, such as Magna or Foxconn.

Lordstown shares recently traded at $9.98, down 13%. They have given up 60% in the past three months, with investment firm Hindenburg putting out a sharply critical report about the company in March, saying it took a short position in the stock.

The SEC is investigating Lordstown.

Last month, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Lordstown to neutral from buy while cutting his price target to $10 from $21.

He noted that Lordstown Motors suffered a setback in April, when its Endurance pickup truck failed to complete a race in Baja, Mexico. That "suggests to us that there could be more development work to do on the powertrain than we had expected," Delaney said.

"This factor, coupled with the global auto supply chain challenges that are making it difficult to obtain parts, could increase the probability that the company’s market entry will be delayed."