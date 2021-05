All right. Ford. (F) - Get Report Ford is really interesting here. It should be ideal. I mean, ideal. It's got amazing cyclical qualities, right? Of course, and a big year because the small and medium-sized businesses are coming back, people buying cars because they moved out of town. It's got a secular electric-vehicle story that will be big in 2022. They're about to unveil the electric 150. My wife wants one. What the hell. It's managed to take out a gigantic amount of costs because in history, remember, it stopped selling cars where it was losing money.