newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Screenings and programming at Pride Mini Film-A-Thon

fox7austin.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pride Mini Film-A-Thon kicks off in two weeks. Bears Rebecca Fonte, Artistic Director with the Austin Gay & Lesbian International Film Festival, has more on the four-day virtual event.

www.fox7austin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini#Virtual Event#Film Director#Artistic Director#Pride Mini Film A Thon#Programming#Gay#Bears Rebecca Fonte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
Related
Austin, TXAustin 360

Flamingo Cantina, Austin's 30-year home for reggae on Sixth Street, returns Wednesday

Gather round boys and girls and let me tell you a tale of old Sixth Street. Once upon a time, Austin's avenue of debauchery and bad decisions hosted more than just shot bars. You could stagger down the street on any given night and stumble into a motley assortment of watering holes dedicated to live music. Alongside venues booking cowpunk, rock and our city's signature blues, Flamingo Cantina opened in 1991 as Austin's home for reggae music. These days, it's one of the few remaining venues committed to programming original live music on Austin's central tourist strip.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Concert Review: Cut Throat Finches and Austin friends at Lola’s Trailer Park

Saturday night saw a mix of Fort Worth and Austin at Lola’s Trailer Park. Local rockers the Cut Throat Finches were preceded by Heart of the City and the Brandon Callies Band, two outfits from the capital. Though CFT frontman Sean Russell warned the decent-sized crowd that his group might be a little rusty, they still brought the heat. Concertgoers responded in kind, hooting and hollering and dancing the night away.
fox7austin.com

Hecho A Mano Provisions, Prachi Bhise Jewelry at Austin Flea

Austin Flea has been popping up for the past 12 years around town featuring local crafters and makers. This week's market is at Violet Crown Clubhouse and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets a look at some of the vendors.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.