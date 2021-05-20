Tim Tebow Looks More Like A Defensive End Than A Tight End In First Videos From Jags Practice

Let’s start here: I’m not arsed about Tim Tebow. Couldn’t care less if he’s in or out of the National Football League, if he’s playing quarterback or tight end, taking at-bats in the majors or the minors, or whether he’s a virgin or banging his model wife. In fact, the same can be said about Colin Kaepernick — so, please, miss me whatever political hot take you’re thinking about hurling my way because I simply do not care. If anything, this is more of a case of nepotism, as first-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer obviously has a close relationship with Tebow from their days winning National Championships at the University of Florida.