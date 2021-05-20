Sarah Jessica Parker confirms she’ll star in Hocus Pocus 2 which hits movie screens in fall 2022

SARAH Jessica Parker has confirmed she will star in the highly-anticipated second Hocus Pocus film next fall.

The 56-year-old actress, famed for her Sex and The City appearances, took to Instagram to confirm the news on Thursday afternoon.

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the news on Instagram Credit: Kobal Collection - Shutterstock

She the news with a promotional picture Credit: Disney Plus

Alongside a promotional photograph for the upcoming Disney hit, Sarah told her fans she was "ready" to appear alongside other original stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus 2.

She wrote: "Yep. I'm ready. To run," she wrote to her 6.6million followers. Amok, amok, amok, amok. Hocus Pocus 2 arrives fall 2022 on @disneyplus."

She her co-stars and fellow witches Bette and Kathy, who also took to social media to celebrate the confirmation of the film's second instalment.

"The people have spoken: I smell children, again," joked Kathy, 64, while Bette, 75, chimed in: "It's been 300 years but we're back!"

The star will be joined by original stars Bette and Kathy Credit: Alamy

Sarah was a part of the now famous film Credit: Getty

If that wasn't sure enough, Disney themselves confirmed the second film in the comments section of Sarah's post, writing: "Come, we fly... again!"

Fans went wild over the reveal, and shared their excitement, telling the actress they had been "waiting their whole lives" for a second movie.

One wrote: "Oh my gooooooooooodddddd! I may or may not have screamed out loud reading this announcement."

"I've been waiting my whole life for this," gushed a second, as a third said: "I can't believe this is really happening! Can't wait!"

The 1993 film became a cult classic Credit: Rex Features

It comes over a year after Sarah first confirmed a sequel for the beloved 1993 movie was "in the works", leaving fans delighted.

After posting about the original film in a throwback post in November 2019, one bold follower asked: "Any chance of a sequel?"

Sarah quickly replied to the die-hard Hocus Pocus fan: "We have all said yes. Now we wait. We await instructions."

Three years after it was first discussed, the second film is due for release in fall 2022 and thought to be expected in cinemas in time for Halloween.

Sarah confirmed it would be in cinemas fall 2022 Credit: Splash News

Hocus Pocus follows the three witch sisters, who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy on Halloween.

While the movie didn't set the box office alight, it became a cult classic, and remains a popular Halloween movie over 20 years later.

Collider reported that Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D'Angelo had been approached to write the second script.

The initial reports said the original stars were not attached to the new project, but Disney hoped they will get involved - and it looks like they got their wish.

Sarah told EW in 2018: "I don’t think any of us who were making it at the time thought Hocus Pocus would have such a long life.

"People tell me all the time they grew up watching it, and that they still watch it. I think it’s wonderful."

Most read in Celebrity

Acknowledging its initial box office failure and lukewarm response from the critics at the time, director Kenny Ortega added: "For a moment in time, I was heartbroken and disappointed.

"People have just found it and found the treasure that is there with Kathy and Bette and Sarah; their wonderful, incredible chemistry and good humour.

"It’s just a fun movie that just takes you away and there’s just magic there."