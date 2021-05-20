Coronavirus transmission in Queens drove the first wave of New York city's pandemic

The most populous boroughs in New York City, Queens and Brooklyn, likely served as the major hub of COVID-19 spread in the spring of 2020, a new study finds. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the new investigation analyzed over 800 coronavirus genetic samples to trace the path of the virus as it traveled across New York City during the pandemic's deadly first wave. It identified Queens and, to a lesser extent, Brooklyn as the likely origin point of most cases sampled, with more cases circulating within their borders and spreading from these parts of the city into Manhattan and the outer boroughs than in the other direction.