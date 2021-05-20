newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What's in a Page: The Betrayals' Bridget Collins on her very British writing routine

By EW Staff
EW.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture an elite academy, tucked away in a secluded, idyllic location in the mountains. This is the setting for Bridget Collins' next book The Betrayals, but this isn't the campus novel it might sound like. The fictional Montverre trains its pupils for what's known as the grand jeu, an ancient competition that uses elements of art and philosophy and poetry, among others. It's hard to describe Collins' work without spoilers, so we turned to the author herself to tease what to expect, and how she gets it all done.

ew.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Sound Art#British#Sci Fi#Mazecheat#Book#Victorian Cod Medievalese#Bedroom#Picture#Musical Instruments#Entertainment Weekly#Toast#Redemption#Print#Salem#Gathering Menace#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Read an Excerpt From Sarah Henning’s The Queen Will Betray You

We’re thrilled to share an excerpt from The Queen Will Betray You, the sequel to Sarah Henning’s The Princess Will Save You—available July 6th from Tor Teen. This won’t be the last you see of Princess Amarande and Luca — look out for the third book in The Kingdoms of Sand & Sky Trilogy, The King Will Kill You, set to release in 2022!
Books & LiteratureBustle

Amy Tan Knows Stories Say More Than Words Alone. Now, She’s Telling Hers.

“I’m a pretty normal person,” Amy Tan says, with a heaping mound of humility. The writer has published six novels, two children’s books, a memoir, and accumulated a smörgåsbord of nominations and awards, including the Commonwealth Club Gold Medal — but as she’ll tell you, Tan isn’t just a writer. On any given day, she’s also an artist, singer, linguist, reader, activist, wife, daughter, or amateur ornithologist; even as she’s pigeonholed by the public, Tan insists her identity fluctuates with her activities and surroundings.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Author writes her way through grief on 67 pages

- - - "I am writing about my father in the past tense, and I cannot believe I am writing about my father in the past tense." Perhaps the defining line of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's elegantly spare "Notes on Grief" is its last. This is not a spoiler. The premise of the slim 67-page volume is the "malicious surprise" of the death of her father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, in the summer of 2020. It explores the brutality of those first desperate moments of grief, this "cruel kind of education" in this unasked-for new life.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

How the séance gave voice to real, live Victorian women

Upon seeing the name of American spiritualist Kate Fox in a letter between Harriet Beecher Stowe and George Eliot, the English writer Emily Midorikawa “made a mental note.” She found that the idea of Fox, who along with her two sisters became an international sensation for their alleged ability to channel communication with the dead, stayed with her.
Books & LiteratureEW.com

What's in a Page: Brenda Peynado on the literal ghosts of The Rock Eaters

It's a cliched adage, but The Rock Eaters really has everything. Brenda Peynado's new story collection, out now, is about class, immigration, and xenophobia. To tackle those topics, she uses narratives like a suburban family dealing with angels living on their roof, children quite literally floating away from their families (the book's title comes from their anti-levitation coping mechanism), and a highly prescient tale about a pandemic that requires people to live inside of boxes attended to by robots. Just how did she come to a place of such creativity? Peynado tells us, here, all about her process.
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Seven things I'd like my readers to know about me by Ashaye Brown, author of Dream Country

Author Ashaye Brown writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Dream Country. 1. I am currently studying for an English Language and Literature undergraduate degree — At the time of writing this I have two documents open on my computer, this page and the first draft of my dissertation. I’m about 9000 words into a 12000 word goal but I keep getting distracted.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

Review: Witty friends bond in 'People We Meet on Vacation'

“People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley) A truly good romantic comedy, whether it be a novel or a movie, justifies why two people are drawn to each other. It builds a case for the relationship so it makes sense why they’re together. In Emily Henry’s latest book,...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mashed

Here's What Martha Stewart Wants To Write About For Her 100th Book

Martha Stewart made being the quintessential domestic goddess chic and hip before it ever was. Today, Stewart is reaping the fruits of her labor as she oversees a media and lifestyle empire that she has meticulously built since shedding her Wall Street career in favor of her true passion. Per Biography.com, Stewart started a catering business in the 1970s. After 10 years of hard work and TLC, the BFF of Snoop Dogg hit pay dirt, providing her the opportunity to really grow her platform into the enviable commercial success it has become. From her magazine, to her blog, to her guest media appearance and product collaborations that have resulted in furniture, bedding, kitchen appliances and so much more, Stewart's brand is quite powerful.
KidsThe Guardian

My kids won’t even pick up a book – and it is definitely all my fault

Two weeks ago, I got so cheered up by something that I still think about it most days. I was talking to two extremely literary people – genuine article, book-writing people – and it turns out that their kids don’t read any more than mine do. Until then I thought it was my fault, and it is a genuine source of self-recrimination and sadness. As much as it pleases me to yaw on about the mood-boosting effects of fresh air and exercise, I don’t really believe any of that. Reading for pleasure, I do believe in. There have been times in my life when other people’s stories were the only good things in it, and I didn’t hate those times. I actively enjoyed the disappearing. Yet I have totally failed to inculcate my kids with any of this. The furthest they’ll meet me is to occasionally read some manga and suffer my homily on whether that counts, if it’s mainly pictures.
MusicMovieWeb

Brie Larson Shares Her Nighttime Routine in New Video, and It's a Little Crazy

Following a prior reveal of her morning routine in a YouTube video, Brie Larson has now revealed her nighttime routine. The Captain Marvel star, who is set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in the upcoming sequel The Marvels, recently posted a new video detailing what she does from the end of her work day until she lays her head onto her pillow at night. You can hear it all explained straight from Brie herself in the YouTube video below.
Relationship AdviceGarden City Telegram

Ask Amy: Many-married man wonders how to date

Dear Amy: I am in my mid-50s and have been married four times. I am a recovering alcoholic and drug addict. I abused substances for 35 years. I have been clean for three years now and my life today is beyond my wildest dreams. I have repaired the relationships in...
TV & VideosPosted by
People

We Tried It: I Spent the Night at the Real-Life Conjuring House (And Yes, I Think It's Haunted)

To be honest I don't really care for horror movies, but I love being scared. Those traits served me well when I found out the house that inspired the hit franchise The Conjuring could be booked for overnight stays. The property is infamous for some creepy events that happened in the 1970s involving paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren and the haunting of the Perron family.
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

What Is a Personal Essay in Writing?

There are many types of essays that writers can use when communicating their ideas. Depending on your resource and how they choose to break them up, there could be between four and eight (or more) different essay types. (How to Create a Narrative Arc for Personal Essays.) In this post,...
MoviesElle

What To Expect From Petra Collins And Selena Gomez's Psycho Thriller

Director and proponent of the girl gaze Petra Collins is about to enter the world of cinema. Deadline announced that production has already started on a psycho-thriller penned by Collins, Melissa Broder, and Phoebe Fisher. If Fisher's name sounds familiar, it's because she also produced HBO's hit show Euphoria. The...