What's in a Page: The Betrayals' Bridget Collins on her very British writing routine
Picture an elite academy, tucked away in a secluded, idyllic location in the mountains. This is the setting for Bridget Collins' next book The Betrayals, but this isn't the campus novel it might sound like. The fictional Montverre trains its pupils for what's known as the grand jeu, an ancient competition that uses elements of art and philosophy and poetry, among others. It's hard to describe Collins' work without spoilers, so we turned to the author herself to tease what to expect, and how she gets it all done.ew.com