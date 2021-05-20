CSKT updates mask policy for Tribes’ buildings
FLATHEAD RESERVATION — On May 4, Tribal Council passed Resolution 21-066, which officially adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) published periodic guidance as the framework for continuing to address the COVID-19 pandemic. This document addresses several key CSKT government-wide topics related to conducting business in the current environment. These safety protocols apply to all CSKT government facilities except for Tribal Health, Early Childhood Services and Law and Orders Detention Center. Note, government facilities do not include board operated entities like SKC, MVP or S&K Electronics.www.charkoosta.com