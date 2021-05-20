newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CSKT updates mask policy for Tribes’ buildings

By From CSKT
Char-Koosta News
 7 hours ago

FLATHEAD RESERVATION — On May 4, Tribal Council passed Resolution 21-066, which officially adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) published periodic guidance as the framework for continuing to address the COVID-19 pandemic. This document addresses several key CSKT government-wide topics related to conducting business in the current environment. These safety protocols apply to all CSKT government facilities except for Tribal Health, Early Childhood Services and Law and Orders Detention Center. Note, government facilities do not include board operated entities like SKC, MVP or S&K Electronics.

www.charkoosta.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribes#Cdc#Tribal Council#Public Entities#Government Employees#Government Policy#Government Buildings#Early Childhood Services#Skc#Mvp#S K Electronics#Cskt Employees#Mask Requirements#Tribal Health Staff#Government Facilities#Flathead Reservation#Law#Community Buildings#Periodic Guidance#Cdc Guidance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthUpNorthLive.com

Meijer updates policy allowing vaccinated customers to go mask-free

Northern Michigan (WPBN/WGTU) -- Meijer updated its policy about masks Monday, allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop in its stores without a face mask. Employees at Meijer are still required to wear a face mask at this time regardless of vaccination. "Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a...
Hays County, TXsmcorridornews.com

Hays County updates mask policy for vaccinated individuals

Hays County Courthouse, TX –The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated their guidance on the wearing of masks. Those who have been fully vaccinated may resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing, except where required by federal, state, local tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Winchester, VAsu.edu

Temporary guidance on mask wearing until policy is updated

Great news! Governor Ralph Northam lifted Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate to align with new guidance for fully vaccinated people from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Therefore, Shenandoah is looking to update our Personal Conduct & Social Distancing Policy for the future so that masks are no...
CollegesELON University

Ready & Resilient update regarding campus mask policy

Yesterday the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced very positive news about the pandemic, removing much of the guidance about wearing masks and physically distancing for people who are fully vaccinated. With one week to go in the Spring Semester, the University will continue to require masks indoors. This includes...
Butler County, PAButler Eagle

BHS maintains mask-wearing policy

The Butler Health System said universal mask wearing remains the policy at all of its facilities despite new federal guidelines that say people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear them. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday updated mask-wearing guidelines by allowing fully vaccinated...
Public HealthPosted by
Bring Me The News

Governor Walz to rescind statewide mask mandate on Friday

Governor Tim Walz will use his executive power to remove the statewide mask mandate in Minnesota on Friday morning. The milestone decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said its latest guidance allows for fully vaccinated Americans to go without a mask at most indoor and outdoor locations. Social distancing isn't necessary for fully vaccinated folks, either, the guidance says.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Council extends mask ordinance

Telluride Town Council has extended the emergency ordinance requiring facemasks, but with one small tweak. The renewed legislation, set to expire Oct. 30, no longer requires face coverings to be worn in outdoor settings when social distancing cannot be maintained for more than five minutes. Council passed the measure 5-1 with Lars Carlson casting the sole nay vote.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

PCHS Quarantine Policy Updated

The following article is a press release from the Pettis County Health Center. Given the improvement in case numbers, the Pettis County Health Center will now support the CDC guidance relating to using COVID testing to shorten the quarantine period for nonhousehold contacts from 10 to 7 days, provided that the following provisions are followed:
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Montanan

New law nullifies mask mandates

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed legislation effectively invalidating local mask mandates and other virus-related public health measures that counties and cities have adopted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost immediately, Lewis and Clark County announced that it would no longer enforce its mask mandate. County health officer Drenda...
Health ServicesHartsville News Journal

Carolina Pines updates visitation policy

While Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center remains focused on the safety of our staff, patients, and visitors, we also support a patient and family centered approach to care. We are pleased to announce that our visitation policy has been updated with the following protocols in place, effective Wednesday, April 28:
Tomahawk, WIWJFW-TV

Tomahawk mask policy debate

Tomahawk - Tomahawk School District staff members heard talks of a student organized protest over the district's mask policy. "Students and staff are required to wear them during the course of the school day," Terry Reynolds, District Administrator of the Tomahawk School District, said. A group of students believe that...
Public HealthBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Changes coming after Stitt rescinds COVID-19 state of emergency

Oklahoma's COVID-19 state of emergency came to an end Tuesday, changing how the state collects virus data and triggering forthcoming changes to public meetings and benefits extended to low-income families. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday he signed an executive order to lift the state of emergency he put in place...
Congress & CourtsTv20detroit.com

Federal judge says CDC 'does not' have authority to issue eviction moratorium order

A federal judge ruled Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its legal authority last year when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium. The 20-page order issued by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich says that the protection goes too far, saying “it is the role of the political branches, and not the courts, to assess the merits of policy measures designed to combat the spread of disease.”
Public Healtharkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Polis Amends and Extends Mask Order

Executive Order Allows Individuals to Remove Masks in Public Indoor Spaces if 80 percent of Individuals Have Proof of Vaccination. Governor Jared Polis announced that he amended and extended the statewide mask Executive Order for another 30 days, as Colorado continues to focus on increasing vaccinations. The indoor mask order...