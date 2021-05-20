newsbreak-logo
President Eisgruber’s message to the University community about fall 2021

By The Office of Communications
Princeton University
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following message from President Christopher L. Eisgruber was emailed to undergraduates, graduate students, faculty, staff, postdocs and researchers on May 20, 2021. On May 16, we completed an extraordinary semester by holding one of the most unusual Commencement ceremonies in Princeton’s history. The proceedings in Princeton Stadium may have lacked the intimacy of the traditional events on Nassau Hall’s front lawn, but they were nevertheless deeply moving, joyous, and memorable.

Four faculty members honored for excellence in mentoring graduate students

Four Princeton University faculty members have been named recipients of the Graduate Mentoring Awards by the McGraw Center for Teaching and Learning and will be honored during the Graduate School’s virtual Hooding ceremony at 4 p.m., Monday, May 24. The award winners are Margot Canaday, professor of history and associate...
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

President Eisgruber's 2021 Commencement Address "Together, Six Feet Apart"

President Christopher L. Eisgruber's address "Together, Six Feet Apart," as prepared for delivery at Princeton University's Commencement ceremony on May 16, 2021. Tradition allows the Princeton president to share a few thoughts each year with our graduating students at Commencement. I regard that as a great privilege in any year, but especially so in this one, when all of you have persevered valiantly and brilliantly to overcome unprecedented challenges.
Princeton, NJDaily Princetonian

Class of 2021 celebrates an in-person commencement

In a unique Commencement ceremony distinctly marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of University students, faculty, staff, and their families gathered at Princeton Stadium to celebrate the Class of 2021 on Sunday. Woven into the more typical pieces of the ceremony like the salutatory address, presentation of undergraduate and advanced...
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

Four faculty members recognized for outstanding teaching

Four Princeton University faculty members received President’s Awards for Distinguished Teaching at Commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 16. They are Neta Bahcall, the Eugene Higgins Professor of Astronomy and professor of astrophysical sciences; Elizabeth Gavis, professor of molecular biology; James Richardson, professor of creative writing; and Rory Truex, assistant professor of politics and international affairs.
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

Students honored for leadership and service at Class Day

Members of Princeton University’s Class of 2021 celebrated the end of their undergraduate careers with a virtual Class Day ceremony honoring their achievements and leadership. The program was livestreamed on Saturday, May 15. The Allen Macy Dulles ’51 Award was given to Kelton Chastulik of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The award recognizes...
Princeton, NJPosted by
Princeton Packet

Princeton University achieves approval for Lake Campus North project from West Windsor

Princeton University is able to move forward with a proposed Lake Campus project since receiving approval by the West Windsor Planning Board. The board had unanimously voted “yes” to approve the preliminary and final site plan for the project on May 5. The proposed Lake Campus North project in West Windsor is located along Washington Road and Route 1. The location is also near the Delaware and Raritan Canal.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

Princeton awards six honorary degrees

Princeton University awarded honorary degrees during Commencement exercises Sunday, May 16, to six individuals — all residents of New Jersey — for their contributions to music, history, education, literature, public service, public health, social justice and ending homelessness. Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber awarded degrees to Jon Bon Jovi, musician...
Princeton, NJDaily Princetonian

Juneteenth becomes official University holiday

Juneteenth will now be an official University holiday, according to a May 13 memo sent to faculty and staff by Vice President for Human Resources Lianne Sullivan-Crowley. The holiday was first recognized at Princeton in 2020, when the University made Juneteenth a paid day off for all faculty and staff.
Princeton, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

JM Group supports Mercer Street Friends, YMCA cancer resource center

JM Group was able to raise $18,000 to support two local organizations, Mercer Street Friends Food Bank and YWCA Princeton’s Breast Cancer Resource Center. Despite the impact COVID-19 had on restaurants, the Princeton community rallied behind two JM Group events, their annual meal drive and a week-long “takeout” version of their annual Pink Pearl Night, according to information provided by JM Group.
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

Commencement 2021: Watch graduation events May 15-16

Princeton University is celebrating the accomplishments of its undergraduate and graduate degree candidates at year-end events on Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16. All events will be streamed on the University homepage. The virtual Baccalaureate service will broadcast at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15. The speaker will be Prairie View A&M...
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

Princeton offers admission to 16 transfer students for fall 2021; First transfer students enrolled since program was reinstated will graduate this spring

Princeton University has offered admission to 16 transfer students for entry in fall 2021. Since being reinstated in 2018, the undergraduate transfer admission program has been aimed at encouraging applicants from first-generation, lower-income, military or community college backgrounds. The 16 admitted transfer students primarily come from community colleges across the...