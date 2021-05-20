'The Dry' review: Eric Bana quietly shines in well-crafted murder mystery
You have likely seen many movies that are a lot like "The Dry," a noirish thriller about an outsider returning to his hometown to poke around a mysterious murder case. Then again, you've probably eaten your favorite dessert many times, and it always tastes pretty good. The familiarity is part of what makes "The Dry" tick along so nicely; it reminds you of other good movies even as you enjoy its own special flavor.www.gazettextra.com