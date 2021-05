A California bar owner is facing felony charges after allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards out of his business. According to CNN, the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested bar owner Todd Anderson, 59, on Wednesday in Clements, California, after an investigation had been opened on him. ABC reportedly received complaints that the owner was selling fake vaccine cards out of his establishment, and in April, undercover officers went to the bar and bought four fake cards from him.