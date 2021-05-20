newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Hacks’ review: Jean Smart stars as aging Joan Rivers-esque comedian who comes up against a Gen-Z upstart

Janesville Gazette
 1 day ago

“I’ll show you fear,” Joan Rivers says in the 2010 documentary “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work” as she holds up blank calendar pages for the camera. “. A fully booked schedule determined her self-worth long past the point where it should have mattered, and the same is true for the 60-something, Rivers-esque character played by Jean Smart in “Hacks,” the HBO Max series about a comedian past her prime who is still pulling in big money and audiences thanks to a long-standing Vegas residency.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Mcdonald
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Laraine Newman
Person
Jen Statsky
Person
Joan Rivers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo Tv#Gen Z#Hacks#Original Stars#Reality Television#Hbo Max#Chicago Tribune#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Gen Z Upstart#Comedian#Humor#Documentary#Story#Younger Acts#Intimacy#Artifice#Armor#Las Vegas#Aging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
QVC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Hacks’ With Jean Smart Sharply Unpacks How Comedians Are Fundamentally Flawed [Review]

If pop culture insists on telling stories about tortured comics with deep-rooted personal issues veiled by their stage personae, at least do viewers the courtesy of democratizing that outline and producing good examples with something to say, like “Hacks.” Created and showrun by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” has something to say. Leads Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the series’ aforementioned, creators, the writers, ranging from Downs and Aniello to Joanna Calo, and the directors, chiefly Aniello but with room for guests like Desiree Akhavan, all have something to say. Occasionally all that’s said is all that’s fundamental to shows like this: Comedians are constitutionally flawed human beings. But it’s the ways the show expresses the trope that matters.
TV Seriesnews-shield.com

Roush Review: The Smart Money’s on Jean Smart in ‘Hacks’

Jean Smart is the very opposite of a hack. She’s nailing it dramatically as Kate Winslet’s sardonic blue-collar mother on HBO’s Mare of Easttown, and as a Las Vegas entertainer who’s known better days on the HBO Max dramedy Hacks, she kills again in all the best ways. As Deborah...
TV & Videosfloydct.com

Doing Comedy in ‘Hacks’ Was a Childhood Dream Realized for Jean Smart

Did you hear the one about the fading stand-up legend who needed a snarky twenty-something to boost her career?. As Sin City’s bawdy Deborah Vance, Jean Smart is en route to a painful punchline. “She has gotten complacent,” Smart says. “Maybe her material is a little dusty.” So when the owner (Christopher McDonald) of the casino where Deborah performs in residence threatens to cut her dates, the star’s manager (Paul W. Downs, also a co-creator) introduces her to desperate-for-work comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who’s been blackballed from the industry after tweeting a racy joke about a closeted U.S. senator.
TV & VideosNPR

From 'Designing Women' To 'Hacks', Jean Smart's Career Is Still Going Strong

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Jean Smart, has been getting roles that really show off what she can do. And as was recently noted in Entertainment Weekly, she excels at absolutely everything. In the TV series Fargo," she played the hardened matriarch of a crime family. Last year in the HBO series "Watchmen," she played an FBI agent. Now, she's co-starring in the HBO crime and family drama "Mare Of Easttown" as the mother of Kate Winslet's character. Her comedic timing was obvious in the '80s sitcom "Designing Women," and in the early 2000s, when she won two Emmys for her guest-starring role in "Frasier." This week, she returns to comedy in the new series "Hacks" which premieres Thursday on HBO Max.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Jean Smart Is The Queen Of Comedy In 'Hacks'

Jean Smart turns in yet another bravura TV performance, this time as an aging queen of comedy in the new HBO Max comedy “Hacks,” which starts streaming this week. Thanks to Smart, “Hacks” is the best new comedy of the year so far -- smart, literate and hilarious. Smart, 69, plays Deborah Vance, the most legendary female stand-up in America, an A-list marquee name who has been a star entertainer in Las Vegas for decades.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

In Hacks, Jean Smart Explores the TV Road Not Taken

When Jean Smart was 11 or 12, she saw legendary stand-up comedian Phyllis Diller on TV. She thought, I want to be her. “I didn’t think it would take this long,” she told me, laughing. This week, Smart crosses that item off her bucket list. She stars in HBO Max’s...
MoviesFairfax Times

Stay tuned: Jean Smart is excellent in new dark comedy ‘Hacks’

A documentary examines the opioid epidemic, a 1990s concert series ushers in spring and Jean Smart gives a great performance as a comedy legend. “Wilma!” The Flintstone’s are getting an update. Elizabeth Banks, along with Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, are developing “Bedrock,” a primetime animated adult comedy series that catches up with the Stone Age family two decades after the original. Heading into the Bronze Age, Fred is looking to retire, and daughter Pebbles is a 20-something beginning her career. Along with producing the series, Banks will voice the character of Pebbles.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Jean Smart interview: ‘Hacks’

“The thing about comedy is that it’s painfully obvious when you are failing,” reveals actress Jean Smart. in an exclusive new video interview with Gold Derby. She continues, “In drama, the audience is quiet. They could be asleep but you don’t know. Comedy is instantaneously grade A or fail.”. In...
TV & Videosawardsdaily.com

‘Hacks’ Creative Team On Their Comedy Collaboration, Las Vegas, and the Great Jean Smart

HBO Max’s Hacks is a fantastic new comedy about two unlikely comedians who are thrown together in a dysfunctional working relationship. Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a resident Las Vegas stand-up comic whose act appeals to the out-of-town crowd but isn’t drawing the headlines it used to. Hannah Einbinder co-stars as Ava, a writer whose unfortunate past tweets derail her once-blossoming career. As they work together, they find both a tentative connection and begrudging respect in unpredictable and hilarious ways.
TV SeriesKTVB

Why 'Hacks' Ticked Every Box for Jean Smart (Exclusive)

Thirty years after last appearing on Designing Women, Jean Smart is back to her comedic roots with Hacks. On the new HBO Max original series, the 69-year-old actress plays aging Las Vegas standup performer Deborah Vance, a character reminiscent of comedic legend Joan Rivers who is forced to work with an entitled 25-year-old named Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to freshen up her material.
TV SeriesJezebel

Jean Smart Is Definitely Going to Win an Emmy for Hacks, No Doubt

Hacks, an HBO Max show about a floundering comic legend and sort-of-canceled television writer, is genuinely enjoyable television, if not entirely groundbreaking, which for now I think is just fine for me. This is helped greatly by the addition of Jean Smart in a starring role, delivering what is shaping up to be the performance of a lifetime.
MoviesKankakee Daily Journal

Jean Smart stars in HBO Max's 'Hacks'

There are actors you will watch in everything they do. And Jean Smart is one of them. But I might take a raincheck on “Hacks,” streaming today on HBO Max. Smart has been so good in so many things for so long, you almost forget she was in “Designing Women” way back when “Murphy Brown” ruled the Earth. Very few actors can go from sitcoms (“Frasier,” “Samantha Who?”) to terrifying thrillers (“24”) and dark dramas (“Fargo”). She now holds her own on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” as Kate Winslet’s acerbic mother.
TV Seriestheknockturnal.com

Exclusive: Jean Smart & Hannah Einbinder Talk New HBO Max Show ‘Hacks’ [Video]

Icon Jean Smart and my favorite newbie Hannah Einbinder star in HBO Max’s new dark comedy, Hacks. Watch the above video for a preview and plenty of giggles!. Hacks is about two struggling comedians that initially professionally reject each other but slowly find solace in the other’s company. Does that solace amount to success? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out! Hacks pair Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder together as the comedic mentor and mentee. The two have fantastic chemistry together both on and off the screen. When we meet Hannah’s character Ava, she is has been “canceled” over a tweet. Meanwhile, Jean’s character Deborah Vance is being forced out of her Vegas venue by popstars, Pentatonix. Can their collaboration put them back on top?
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hacks’ On HBO Max, Where A Popular Comedian Takes On A Young Writer To Help Make Her Material More Relevant

Despite the fact that Jean Smart has been in TV viewers’ homes since Designing Women debuted 35 (!) years ago, she continues to surprise with every role she takes on. And, whether she shows up as the governor on Hawaii Five-0 or Mare’s mother in Mare Of Easttown, she leaves an impact. But she hasn’t starred in something for awhile. In Hacks, a comedy (produced by Mike Schur’s Fremulon) where she plays a Joan Rivers-like comedian who is a self-made superstar, she gives one of the best performances of her career. Read on for more.