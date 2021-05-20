North Star Security is here to help prevent crime on and off Flathead Reservation
POLSON — Mark Fiorentino, CSKT tribal member and Resident Manager of North Star Security, has a vision to provide expert protection with security officers who go above and beyond their clients’ expectations. North Star Security offers armed and unarmed officers for special events, residential security, commercial security, and patrol services. Fiorentino and his employees are licensed by the State of Montana, which gives the community peace of mind.www.charkoosta.com