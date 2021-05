In just one hour, more than 142 thousand people have "liked" the latest video published by Roger Federer on Instagram, it is a sequence of images in which the Swiss appears training on clay with an impressive and unique mobility, hitting forehand and backhand with the usual ease and with a moving background song by the group "Lost Frequencies", with which the champion of 20 Grand Slams confirms his desire and his joy to continue working to return to the top of the competition, that lap that will take place in approximately ten days when he disputes the ATP 250 in Geneva and then Roland Garros.