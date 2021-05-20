Total deaths due to COVID-19 underestimated by 20% in US counties

The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of the death of a community member on May 13, 2021, according to a press release. The individual was 48 years of age and had tested positive for COVID-19. They were transported from Klickitat County to a Portland area hospital where they later died. It is unknown at this time if the individual had any underlying health issues that affected their health in addition to having COVID-19. Klickitat County has had a total of 830 COVID-19 cases to date.