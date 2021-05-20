newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Third former employee files discrimination suit against North Myrtle Beach

By Christian Boschult christian.boschult@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA third former employee has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city of North Myrtle Beach. Suzanne Hoffnagle, who was a 72-year-old administrative assistant in the public safety department at the time of her termination, alleged in a suit filed Wednesday that that she was let go three months before her planned retirement, and was offered only four weeks of severance after almost 20 years of working for the city.

www.myhorrynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Compensation#Workers Compensation#Administrative Assistant#Temporary Files#Discrimination Suits#Pending Litigation#Severance#Public Safety#Furlough#Planned Retirement#Women#Covid Related Budget Cuts#Responses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Myrtle Beach police investigate man’s death in The Market Common

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a death in The Market Common. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner said Martin Mullin, 57, was pronounced dead Friday at an apartment on 3095 Howard Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Officials have not released any additional information regarding the investigation into the cause and circumstances of...
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

SC Gov. McMaster signs execution bill into law, electric chair ready for use

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law Friday officially bringing back the electric chair and introducing the firing squad to perform executions of death row inmates. "The families and loved ones of victims are owed closure and justice by law," McMaster tweeted Monday. "Now,...
Horry County, SCmyhorrynews.com

How public agencies are handling the gas shortage in Horry County

While many locals have struggled to find gas this week after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, many police, emergency management and public transportation in Horry County have not been experiencing the “panic at the pump.”. “We are aware of concerns regarding gas availability,” said Thomas Bell, spokesperson for Horry...
Georgetown County, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Garden City man given maximum sentence of 30 years for attempted kidnapping

A Georgetown County jury convicted a Garden City Beach man for attempting to kidnap a woman and sentenced him to 30 years in prison. Jeremiah Anthony Dicapua, 70, was given the maximum sentence for an attempted kidnapping charge, said Alicia Richardson, the Georgetown County deputy solicitor who prosecuted the case along with Liz Smith, an assistant solicitor, for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
North Myrtle Beach, SCnmb.us

Results -- May 14 Special Called City Council Meeting

RESULTS – MAY 14 SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING. The North Myrtle Beach City Council met in a special called May 14, 1:30 pm meeting at City Hall to consider the first reading of an ordinance pertaining to transient parking in residential neighborhoods. City Council passed the first reading of the ordinance.
Horry County, SCmyrtlebeachsc.com

Was Paying $5 Million Ransom Good For Horry County Or America?

The Colonial Pipeline Co. reportedly paid a $5 million ransom to cyberattackers, allowing the vital fuel-shipping system to restart after the hackers had seized control and triggered panic-buying of gasoline throughout the Southeastern U.S. Gas Stations are expected to have shipments of fuel by mid-week, next week at the latest.
North Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

North Myrtle Beach to build new emergency operations center

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach city leaders are hoping a brand new Emergency Operations Center will help the city run more smoothly before, during and after hurricanes. It’s a multimillion-dollar project that’s already in the planning phases. During hurricanes in the past, city leaders have gathered...
Horry County, SCwpde.com

Horry Co. schools sends guidance after state rescinds mask mandate

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Starting Thursday, parents and legal guardians of students in Horry County schools can turn in signed/completed paper copies of the state's mask mandate opt-out form. Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for the district, said they and districts across the state have received conflicting guidance on masks...
Horry County, SCwfxb.com

HCS Students Will Remain Masked Until Receiving Opt-Out Forms From DHEC

Yesterday, Governor McMaster issued an order to allow parents to decide whether or not their children should wear masks in public schools in the state. Executive order 2021-23 also prohibits any county or local governments in the state from relying on prior order or using a state of emergency as the basis for mask mandates. McMaster also directed DHEC and the S.C. Department of Education to create and distribute a form that parents and guardians can sign to opt their child out of mask requirements put into effect by public school officials and school districts. In a statement, Horry County Schools said their students will remain wearing masks and mask requirements will remain in place for all school buildings and buses until the opt-out form is distributed.
Horry County, SCmyrtlebeachsc.com

Panic Buying: Rolling Gas Shortages In Horry County

Panic buying set in tonight across Horry County with reports that Conway, S.C. and North Myrtle Beach stations were shutting down pumps due to a lack of gas. Rolling pump shortages are occurring county-wide as of Monday night at 9:30 p.m. We first reported this article on Saturday. On Monday,...