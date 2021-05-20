Third former employee files discrimination suit against North Myrtle Beach

Yesterday, Governor McMaster issued an order to allow parents to decide whether or not their children should wear masks in public schools in the state. Executive order 2021-23 also prohibits any county or local governments in the state from relying on prior order or using a state of emergency as the basis for mask mandates. McMaster also directed DHEC and the S.C. Department of Education to create and distribute a form that parents and guardians can sign to opt their child out of mask requirements put into effect by public school officials and school districts. In a statement, Horry County Schools said their students will remain wearing masks and mask requirements will remain in place for all school buildings and buses until the opt-out form is distributed.