Third former employee files discrimination suit against North Myrtle Beach
A third former employee has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city of North Myrtle Beach. Suzanne Hoffnagle, who was a 72-year-old administrative assistant in the public safety department at the time of her termination, alleged in a suit filed Wednesday that that she was let go three months before her planned retirement, and was offered only four weeks of severance after almost 20 years of working for the city.