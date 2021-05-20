newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Indian states sound COVID 'black fungus' alarm as cases surge

MedicalXpress
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStates across India ordered emergency measures Thursday to counter a surge in the rare deadly "black fungus" infection among coronavirus sufferers. Two new states declared epidemics of Mucormycosis while New Delhi and other major cities have opened special wards to treat thousands of cases of the infection commonly known as black fungus.

Narendra Modi
