The Government's focus on free speech is bearing fruit. But we face an uphill battle
She’s harassing me. He’s creating a hostile environment. They’re engaging in hate speech. Over the last decade, accusations like these have been repeatedly used to shut down free expression. Deploy them in the right way, and you can stir up a social media mob, derail someone’s career, persuade a university to cancel an event, or have the police rushing to record a “hate incident”. You might even get the courts to back you up.www.telegraph.co.uk