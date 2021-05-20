Cubs place Jason Heyward (hamstring) on injured list
The Chicago Cubs placed right fielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Heyward suffered the injury on Wednesday night against the Nationals. There is some optimism that he will be able to return when first eligible. The Cubs recalled Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding roster move. Martini will hit seventh and start in right field in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Ross and the Washington Nationals.www.numberfire.com