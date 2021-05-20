newsbreak-logo
MLB

Cubs place Jason Heyward (hamstring) on injured list

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs placed right fielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Heyward suffered the injury on Wednesday night against the Nationals. There is some optimism that he will be able to return when first eligible. The Cubs recalled Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding roster move. Martini will hit seventh and start in right field in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Ross and the Washington Nationals.

MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' David Ross: ‘Understatement' to Say Matt Duffy Has Been Huge

Cubs continue to call on Duffy, and he’s delivered originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward stood on second base, representing the go-head run. Matt Duffy, pinch-hitting for the pitcher, was the Cubs’ last chance to drive him in. Duffy poked a slider into shallow right field, and Heyward...
MLBSFGate

Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Runs

Cubs first. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Willson Contreras singles to left field. Matt Duffy singles to shallow right field. Willson Contreras to third. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Matt Duffy to second. Willson Contreras scores. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kris Bryant out at second. Matt Duffy to third. Javier Baez to second. Matt Duffy scores. Jason Heyward flies out to left field to Marcell Ozuna.
MLBMidland Daily News

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Tyler Naquin doubles to deep center field. Nick Castellanos singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Tyler Naquin scores. Throwing error by David Bote. Joey Votto grounds out to shallow right field, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo. Nick Castellanos to third. Mike Moustakas out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jason Heyward. Nick Castellanos scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.
MLBtucson.com

L.A. Dodgers-Chicago Cubs Runs

Dodgers fourth. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Max Muncy homers to center field. Will Smith pops out to shallow infield to Kris Bryant. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Cubs 0. Dodgers fifth. Chris Taylor singles to shallow right field....
MLBMidland Daily News

Pittsburgh-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Javier Baez singles to shallow infield. Kris Bryant to second. Anthony Rizzo walks. Javier Baez to second. Kris Bryant to third. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Anthony Rizzo to second. Javier Baez to third. Kris Bryant scores. Jason Heyward lines out to first base to Colin Moran. David Bote flies out to right field to Phillip Evans.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jason Heyward hitting sixth in Cubs' Saturday lineup against Reds

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is starting in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heyward will make his 24th outfield appearance with Nico Hoerner moving to second base, David Bote at third, Kris Bryant in left field, and Matt Duffy sitting out. In a matchup against right-hander Luis Castillo, our...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Tempers flare in Reds' loss to Cubs, Luis Castillo shows some improvement

Tempers flared in the eighth inning Saturday when Amir Garrett's post-strikeout shouting caused the benches to clear, but the Cincinnati Reds missed their chance at turning it into a win. Trailing by a run in the ninth inning, the Reds opened the frame with back-to-back singles against Chicago Cubs closer...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jake Marisnick: Bound for injured list

Marisnick (hamstring) landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Marisnick exited Sunday's game against the Pirates with a right hamstring strain. He underwent tests Monday which evidently showed an injury serious enough to shut him down for at least 10 days. Whether or not he's in contention to return when first eligible remains to be seen. The Cubs won't immediately fill his spot with another outfielder, as it's reliever Brad Wieck who's been recalled in a corresponding move.
MLBchatsports.com

Watch: Jason Heyward Takes Trevor Bauer Deep to Give Cubs Lead

The Cubs are looking to sweep a two-game doubleheader with the LA Dodgers and Jason Heyward got the scoring started in game two. Keegan Thompson and Trevor Bauer traded zeroes for the first three innings of the game, and it was Bauer that cracked first. Jason Heyward hit his third home run of the season off Bauer to give the Cubs a 1-0 in the fourth inning of the seven inning affair. As a quick reminder, Trevor Bauer took two L’s in the 2016 World Series as a member of the Cleveland Indians. In case you forgot.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
MLBdarnews.com

Duffy's pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) -- Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: So I Guess Kris Bryant is a Center Fielder Now

I know he can do it. I know he has done it. But man … every time I see Kris Bryant penciled into center field (even Wrigley’s tiny center field), it’s like … damn. This guy is special. That’s just not an easy position to play – and it’s not one he’s played often – but the Cubs trot him out there and he routinely does not embarrass himself. Here’s the Cubs lineup for the opener against the Pirates.
MLBTwinkie Town

Keeping Byron Buxton

Through the first seventeen games of the season, Byron Buxton is hitting .438 with an OPS close to 1.5. He feels confident, he looks confident and the Twins would be talking about the Nelson Cruz trade market without him. With a strangely low amount of fanfare, he has established himself as the most exciting player in the game.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Place Ian Happ (Ribs) on 10-Day IL, DFA Kyle Ryan

Happ lands on IL 5 days after collision with Hoerner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nearly a week after his collision with teammate Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ landed on the 10-day injured list Friday with rib bruising, retroactive to May 4, the Cubs announced. “It’s just not progressing as...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Strong Start by Wil Crowe Wasted in Loss

Despite Wil Crowe turning in the best start of his MLB career on Saturday afternoon the Pittsburgh Pirates came up short in a 3-2 loss against the Chicago Cubs. Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field the Pittsburgh Pirates were looking to even their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs. While the team received a strong start from Wil Crowe on Saturday afternoon it was not enough in a 3-2 loss against the Cubs.
MLBchatsports.com

Jeremiah Paprocki becomes Cubs’ first African American public address announcer

Chicago Cubs, African Americans, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Wrigley Field, Tommy Edwards, Cy Young Award, Chicago, Washington Nationals, Lake View, Chicago Bulls. Many fans dream of having their voices echo around historic Wrigley Field while reading the names of Cy Young Award winners, MVPs and future Hall...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Matt Duffy’s clutch single helps Cubs break .500 with 5th straight win

Good performances from a team’s role players are often the difference between getting above .500 and staying there. That’s been a struggle for the Cubs all season, but Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Pirates gave them a winning record for the first time since they were 10-9 on April 23. The Cubs were lifted by two such role players as they extended their winning streak to five games.