newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Henry Winkler Is Receiving Backlash After Posting A Photo While Fishing

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmB9j_0a5tOgRq00

Henry Winkler, the actor best known as Fonzie from Happy Days, got some criticism after posting a photo of himself fishing. He shared a photo of himself smiling while holding a trout. He was fishing and caught and later released the fish.

Henry captioned the photo, “I can’t even express the beauty everywhere on our planet.” However, some people weren’t happy! Some are against catch and release fishing and think it is mean.

Henry Winkler sparks controversy with a fishing photo

One person commented, “And leave it to a human to disrupt that beauty to take a selfie to post on Twitter to get likes. Imagine if that fish held you under water to get a selfie. Please don’t encourage this!” Others agreed while some thought it was a nice photo with a beautiful background. On the flip side, someone wrote, “Wow. Nobody allowed to catch a fish and eat it anymore? I’m all for catch and release too, but some of you all are crazy!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zBLF_0a5tOgRq00
MORE THAN MIYAGI: THE PAT MORITA STORY, Henry Winkler, 2021. © Love Project Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

It seems that Henry really loves fishing because he has even written a book about it! The book is called I’ve Never Met an Idiot on the River and he talks about his love of the great outdoors. Henry hasn’t responded to the commenters but he has left the photo up.

What’s your take on Henry’s selfie? In conclusion, listen to Henry talk more about his favorite hobby in the interview below:

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Winkler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Trout#Twitter Inc#Selfie#Pic#Controversy#Likes#Happy Days#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Robin Williams’ Daughter, Zelda, Had A Hilarious Response To Her Dad Trending On Twitter

Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, had a witty and humorous response to her dad trending on Twitter. It seems that she, too, got the funny bone passed down from her father. Williams pops up in everyone’s minds time and time again since his tragic death back in August 2014. With this being said, he often starts trending on platforms like Twitter for various reasons.
CelebritiesPopculture

Henry Winkler Is Catching Some Heat Over His New Fishing Photo

Henry Winkler is an absolute icon for his work as Fonzie in Happy Days alone. However, he's endeared himself to younger generations through his Twitter activity. Now that he isn't cutting up with Ron Howard on the classic ABC sitcom, he fills most of his days with leisurely activities such as fishing. He's a lover of nature, often showing off his fishing exploits on Twitter. However, his latest photo garnered more negative attention than he might have hoped.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Kendall Jenner Posts Pictures of Agave Farmers Months After Tequila Backlash

Months after getting called out for cultural appropriation with the launch of her 818 tequila, Kendall Jenner posted a selection of images showing just how involved she is in the process. The gallery includes photos of Kendall with a horse, farmers among the agave plants, and strategically placed bottles and glasses of 818. The gallery ends with a clip of Jenner watching the agave being cooked.
AnimalsNew York Post

YouTuber receives backlash for euthanizing dog after he bites son

YouTuber Nikki Phillippi has come under fire for her decision to euthanize her 9-year-old dog Bowser after he nipped her son, Logan. The blogger announced the news on May 4 in a lengthy Instagram post. After she received backlash for her decision, Phillippi and her husband Dan explained their reasoning behind the act in a new video.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen had funniest response when someone asked why she takes more photos of one of her kids

When asked why her Instagram feed features more of her daughter Luna than her son Miles, Chrissy Teigen had a simple, yet hilarious reason: nudity. “‘Why do you post Luna so much more,’ you ask?”Teigen wrote on Instagram. “Because Miles hates pictures and he’s always butt ass naked.” That seems like a logical reason why not to post pictures of your son online. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)Teigen proved her point by posting a...
CelebritiesCinema Blend

Adam Sandler Hilariously Addresses Viral Video Of Him Leaving IHOP After Being Told There Was A Wait

Social media certainly has a way of bringing even the smallest celebrity interactions to light. And recently Adam Sandler blew upon TikTok because a user posted a video saying she denied the Happy Gilmore actor some pancakes. The IHOP host and part time TikToker, didn’t recognize the iconic comedian due to his face mask, and told him there would be a lengthy wait for a table. The actor/comedian responded by leaving, like many others might do if faced with an unexpected wait. Now, after the interaction has gone viral, Sandler has responded in a hilarious, very on brand way.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Justin Bieber Has Dreadlocks Again, I Am Not Surprised

There is no better time to reinvent yourself and your style than during quarantine and Justin Bieber seems to be doing just that – in his own, peculiar way. “Back in action,” he captioned a sun-kissed Instagram selfie with his wife Hailey on April 26. While they were basking on beach decks, I couldn’t help but notice that Justin looked a little different. He later posted an Instagram photo set that revealed what we all had been suspecting: Justin now has a full head of baby locs.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

John Cena Posts Cryptic WWE Photo

John Cena got people talking this weekend when he posted a photo of the WWE logo on his Instagram account with no caption. It should be noted that even though he has people thinking he is teasing a WWE return, there’s been no reports about him coming back in the near future.