Reimbursement Delays Continue To Take Toll On Atlanta’s HIV/AIDS Housing Program, Advocates Say

By Stephannie Stokes
WABE
WABE
 12 hours ago
The city of Atlanta is in charge of millions of dollars in federal funding meant for housing people with HIV and AIDS. But advocates say that money is not getting to the service providers who need it, simply because of bureaucracy. And that could be preventing more people from receiving help.

