Gov’t Mule To Return To Jamaica For Island Exodus 12 With Dawes, The War And Treaty, More

Between new (good!) Useless ID and Jughead's Revenge songs, and promising new bands like Oh The Humanity!, '90s-style skate punk is just in the air lately, and here's a great new album from one of the genre's most prolific, consistent bands: Calgary, AB's Belvedere. Hindsight is the Sixth Sense is the long-running band's sixth album and first in five years, and it's out today on Thousand Islands Records (North America) and Lockjaw Records (UK/EU). It also features guest vocals from fellow lifers Roger Lima (Less Than Jake) on "Comrade" and Rody Walker (Protest the Hero) on "Automate," as well as Dylan Toews of newer band Wolfrik on "Memento Mori."