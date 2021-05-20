newsbreak-logo
Gov’t Mule To Return To Jamaica For Island Exodus 12 With Dawes, The War And Treaty, More

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGov’t Mule on Thursday announced the return of the band’s destination festival with Island Exodus 12. The tropical getaway is set to take place January 16th–20th, 2022 at Jewel Paradise Cove Resort in Runaway Bay, Jamaica, and feature performances by Warren Haynes, Dawes (3 sets), The War And Treaty (3 sets, including Bonfire set), and special guest Ron Holloway, in addition to three full two-set shows by Mule.

liveforlivemusic.com
