Antioxidant protein inside the cell worsens inflammation outside

By Public Library of Science
MedicalXpress
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA protein that provides essential protection against free radicals inside the cell provokes damaging inflammation when released outside, activating immune cells and worsening damage following a stroke, according to a new study published 20th May, 2021 in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Takashi Shichita of the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science and colleagues.

medicalxpress.com
