Antioxidant protein inside the cell worsens inflammation outside

We characterized the tissue repair response after penetrating traumatic brain injury (pTBI) in this study. Seventy specific pathogen-free Kunming mice were randomly divided into the following groups: normal control, 1, 3, 7, 15, 21, and 30 days after pTBI. Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining, immunohistochemistry, and immunofluorescence were performed to examine and monitor brain tissue morphology, and the distribution and expression of lymphatic-specific markers lymphatic vessel endothelial receptor-1 (LYVE-1), hematopoietic precursor cluster of differentiation 34 (CD34) antigen, and Prospero-related homeobox-1 (PROX1) protein. H&E staining revealed that damaged and necrotic tissues observed on day 1 at and around the injury site disappeared on day 7, and there was gradual shrinkage and disappearance of the lesion on day 30, suggesting a clearance mechanism. We explored the possibility of lymphangiogenesis causing this clearance as part of the post-injury response. Notably, expression of lymphangiogenesis markers LYVE-1, CD34, and PROX1 was detected in damaged mouse brain tissue but not in normal tissue. Moreover, new lymphatic cells and colocalization of LYVE-1/CD34 and LYVE-1/PROX1 were also observed. Our findings of the formation of new lymphatic cells following pTBI provide preliminary insights into a post-injury clearance mechanism in the brain. Although we showed that lymphatic cells are implicated in brain tissue repair, further research is required to clarify the origin of these cells.