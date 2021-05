It looks like a breakaway day, writes Jack Houghton, but there is no guarantee that the puncheur teams won't bring it back together in the end. The Giro turns inland again to tackle some more of the Apennines on this 170km mountain stage. It's not an especially difficult day, though, with only two categorised climbs, the most significant being the ascent to Bocca Della Selva just after halfway. This Category Two affair is long - around 20km - but the gradient averages less than 5%, with very few sections ramping up much beyond that.