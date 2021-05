A world-first Australian study has shown that broad access to hepatitis C testing and treatment in prisons halves the number of new infections in that setting. The study, led by the Kirby Institute at UNSW Sydney, took place over five years and was published today in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. It involved testing over 3600 incarcerated people for hepatitis C, and offering treatment in the case of a positive result. Hepatitis C is curable thanks to direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapy, which has been available in Australia through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme since 2016.