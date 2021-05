Boris Johnson is to push ahead with controversial planning reforms in a new bill to be unveiled in tomorrow's Queen's speech. Cabinet ministers believe that home ownership in the north and midlands is driving Tory gains in the regions seen at local elections last week, The Times newspaper reports. Under plans previously consulted on by the government it would become harder for existing residents to block new homes – with some areas marked as fit for development by default.But the PM faces a fight with Tory councils and MPs, some of whom believe the plans will benefit developers while doing...