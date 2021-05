The National Bank of Kazakhstan, NBRK, has issued a report on a digital tenge pilot and has opened a public consultation on the central bank digital currency. The digital tenge is a new kind of money to be issued by the central bank which is designed to increase the efficiency of the payment ecosystem in the country by reducing dependance on cash settlement. The National Bank has stressed that the CBDC is not aimed at replacing cash or the currency of the country. In fact, it is designed to act merely as an aide in the payment ecosystem. The CBDC is to be used an as alternative to conventional payment methods.