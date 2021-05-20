UK-Australia trade deal: what are the key issues?

Kwadwo Sarkodie and Thomas Ajose of Mayer Brown look at the pros and cons of the Economic Partnership Agreement between Kenya and the UK. On the 10 March 2021, after a late night session in parliament, Kenyan MPs announced the ratification the Kenya-United Kingdom Economic Partnership Agreement. It is hoped that the agreement, concluded against the background of the UK taking its new post-Brexit place in the world, will serve to support and increase trade between the two nations. Ratification follows months of negotiations, and significant scrutiny in both countries. This article explores the advantages and disadvantages that may flow from this deal, and the impacts that this could have for business in Kenya, the UK and the wider world.