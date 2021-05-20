newsbreak-logo
Is Tim Ryan a Republican or a Democrat?

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 9 hours ago

TIM Ryan, a politician representing Ohio's 13th congressional district, is dominating headlines.

That's because he delivered a fiery speech to the House of Representatives that was an indictment of the current political rancor in Washington DC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HqTl_0a5tMrqB00
He gave a blistering speech to the House Credit: Getty

Is Tim Ryan a Republican or a Democrat?

Ryan is a registered Democrat from Ohio.

He ran for Congress after his predecessor, Jim Traficant, was convicted of criminal charges back in 2002.

Ryan ultimately took office in 2003 and became the youngest Democrat in the House at the time.

Thanks to redistricting of his neighborhood in 2012, he became the U.S. Representative for the 13th district in the House of Representatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAVNb_0a5tMrqB00
Tim Ryan was the youngest member of the House at the time of his election Credit: Getty

What did Tim Ryan say to the House about the Capitol riots?

The House of Representatives was debating whether to establish a commission to investigate the events of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots.

Ultimately, the House passed the resolution to establish the commission in a 252-175 vote.

Even though 35 Republicans broke with their party to vote for the commission, the bill wasn't met with universal support.

That's when Ryan stood up and delivered a blistering speech to the House, blasting Republicans for their lack of support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIBKQ_0a5tMrqB00
"No idea what you're talking about," Ryan blasted Republicans Credit: Getty

"To the other 90% of our friends on the other side of the aisle: holy cow. Incoherence. No idea what you're talking about," he said.

"Benghazi! You guys chased the former secretary of state all over the country, spent millions of dollars."

"We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head and we can't get bipartisanship."

"What else has to happen in this country? Cops -- this is a slap in the face to every rank and file cop in the United States."

"If were going to take on China, if we're going to rebuild the country, if we're going to reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality -- and you ain't one of them."

Where does the bill stand now?

Ryan's blistering speech aside, the bill now has to go to Congress to get passed there.

However, there is some concern that the bill will die there.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced that he's opposed to the bill.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is also opposed to the bill.

And Minority Whip Steve Scalise sent a memo urging Republican members of Congress to vote against the bill.

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain's largest newspaper and a member of the UK's press regulator, IPSO.

