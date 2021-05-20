newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Wells, CA

Postponed Indian Wells tournament to be held in October

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYG0P_0a5tMln300

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California that was scheduled to be held in March will now take place in October, the ATP said on Thursday.

The dual ATP-WTA hardcourt event was planned for March 8-21 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the second consecutive year the tournament was impacted.

Popularly known as the "fifth major" after the four Grand Slams, the 2020 Masters 1000 tournament was the first major professional sporting event in the United States to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

"Since the resumption of the Tour in August 2020, we have had to take an agile approach to the calendar with the aim of staging as many of our events as possible," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

"Everyone in our sport has missed the BNP Paribas Open over the past two years and its return this October is great for tennis.

"The calendar is extremely complex and I would like to thank all events in that section of the season, as we look to accommodate these changes for the benefit of the overall sport."

The tournament could affect the Asian swing with events scheduled in Beijing, Tokyo and Shanghai in October.

Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu are the defending champions at Indian Wells.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Indian Wells, CA
Indian Wells, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Bnp Paribas Open#October#Shanghai#Atp Wta#Tour#Asian#Bnp Paribas Open#March#Tokyo#Paribas#Beijing#United States#Covid 19 Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisJanesville Gazette

WTA Belgrade Results

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
Geneva, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva

GENEVA -- Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday. Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva where persistent rain has fallen for several days and is forecast through the weekend.
TennisJanesville Gazette

ATP Schedule

Jan. 4-13 2021 — Antalya Open, HO (Alex de Minaur) Jan. 4-13 2021 — Delray Beach Open, HO (Hubert Hurkacz) Jan. 31-7 2021 — Murray River Open, HO (Jannik Sinner) Jan. 30-Feb. 7 — Great Ocean Road Open, HO (Daniel Evans) Feb. 6-14 2021 — New York Open, HO. Feb....
Tennissportschatplace.com

Geneva Open: Roger Federer vs. Pablo Andujar 5/18/21 Tennis Prediction

Pablo Andujar vs. Roger Federer - 2021 Geneva Open Second Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Roger Federer (1) meets Pablo Andujar in the second round of the 2021 Geneva Open on Tuesday, May 18th 2021. Will Pablo...
TennisDaily Item

Serena Williams posts 1st victory in more than 3 months

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open. Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian...
SportsSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Serena Williams earns her first win in three months

Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy. Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

ATP Lyon Open Day 3 Predictions Including Gael Monfils vs Lloyd Harris

With the French Open now just a week away, every player in the draw at the ATP Lyon Open will surely be determined to make their mark. Day three features eight matches on the schedule and, as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti. But who will book their place in the second round?
GolfRaleigh News & Observer

Mickelson fades as trio of golfers take the lead at Wells Fargo Tournament

Phil Mickelson’s bid to win his first ever Wells Fargo Championship took a hit Friday afternoon. Mickelson, who began the day with a two-shot lead, fell behind on the leaderboard after a disastrous back-nine that saw him go 4-over-par for the day. Mickelson carded three bogeys and a double bogey....
Tennis7upsports.com

Roger Federer Expects ‘Top Tier’ Place in the Upcoming Grand Slam Challenges

With less than two weeks to go until the French Open, Roger Federer is finally back on the tour. Federer makes his latest return on clay in Geneva on Tuesday. After missing more than a year following two knee operations, it was surprising to see Federer commit himself to play in the French Open. The Swiss maestro has not competed at Roland Garros in four of the last five years due to injuries and scheduling preference. And with a lone title in 2009, it has been the least productive Grand Slam for Federer.
Worldshepherdgazette.com

Indian Premier League: Second Group Of New Zealand Cricketers Arrive Residence After Event’s Postponement

IPL 2021: Brendon McCullum arrived at Auckland on Sunday.© BCCI/IPL. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum were among the second lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. According to stuff.co.nz, McCullum and Fleming along with Lockie Ferguson, umpire Chris Gaffaney and commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris, arrived in Auckland at around 6 pm on Sunday (local time). The New Zealand contingent came via Tokyo after IPL 2021 was suspended on Tuesday amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India.