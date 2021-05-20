Boost Computational Speed with Efficient Coding in R

Learn code benchmarking to optimize data analysis of hundreds of observations from the HolzingerSwineford1939 dataset. R is built for smart statistical data analysis and requires us to write very little code — compared to other programming languages such as C or Python. However, it appears to be a bit slow from time to time. As some of us work with large and complex datasets, computational speed comes in quite handy. But honestly, do we always construct our code the most efficient way? I am not sure. Thus, it is essential to become familiar with the main techniques for speeding up your analysis — this will make it way easier for you to get the results as quickly as possible without waiting for decades until the code has finally executed. This is what I will show you by means of a typical workflow for exploratory data analysis in R including: