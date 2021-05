Buying a home can be daunting whether you are a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned real estate investor but given the recent roller coaster in the housing market, it can be nice to have expert guidance through the process. Brown Harris Stevens has been a trusted leader in the real estate industry since 1873. Recently, Brown Harris Stevens merged with Halstead Real Estate to become a newly evolved firm. The new Brown Harris Stevens is now the largest privately held real estate firm in the northeast and in the Top 10 firms in the U.S. with over $9 billion in sales volume in 2019 alone. Keep reading to learn more about the firm and to see details of current listings in Hudson and Essex Counties.