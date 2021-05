The hardest thing you'll ever have to do is guess who this former boybander could be. As you can imagine, the casting and pre-production process on Fox's reality competition The Masked Singer is a lengthy one — first, getting a bunch of celebrities to agree to participate AND clear their schedules for a specific length of time is no small feat. And second, the elaborate costumes (that are all handmade by the show's talented costume designer, Marina Toybina, and her team) take a while to create and tailor personally to each contestant.