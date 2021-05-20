newsbreak-logo
Heartbreaking News For Queen Elizabeth Comes Just Weeks After Prince Philip’s Death

By M Matthew Radulski
Gossip Cop
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMore bad news for Queen Elizabeth today. Just weeks after losing Prince Philip, multiple reports say the queen has lost one of her beloved dogs. In a really sad story, Queen Elizabeth’s dorgi, a corgi mixed with a dachshund, Fergus died this week. The puppy was a gift she’d received when Prince Philip went into the hospital. This is to close losses in a short span of time, and Gossip Cop hopes she’s coping as best as she can. A royal insider told People, “it’s all very sad.” Queen Elizabeth named the puppy after her late uncle Fergus. His brother, Muck, is still alive and likely frolicking around the palace.

