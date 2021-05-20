Heartbreaking News For Queen Elizabeth Comes Just Weeks After Prince Philip’s Death

The Queen has completed her first major ceremonial duty since her husband Prince Philip passed away last month on 9 April and the royal family undertook two weeks of official mourning.The State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday marks the 67th of the monarch’s reign, and was likely the most pared down ceremony of its kind she has ever attended, due to coronavirus regulations. There are normally over 600 guests in attendance.Her Majesty arrived at Parliament via a convoy of Bentley cars - to the Sovereign’s Entrance with the Royal Standard flag flying - instead of a horse and carriage, passing...