newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Reality Star Who Fought Wendy Williams Makes A Surprisingly Good Point After Controversial Interview

By B Brianna Morton
Gossip Cop
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseline Hernandez, the star of Joseline’s Cabaret, has more to say about her tense interview with Wendy Williams. Hernandez insists that Williams was “very rude” and “disrespectful” during the Wendy Williams Show interview. The pregnant reality star also didn’t express any regret at her fiery response following the virtual chat and made a poignant remark about the changing culture of the entertainment industry.

www.gossipcop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Joseline Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Express#Celebrity Gossip#Star#The Tonight Show#Love Hip Hop#Joseline S Cabaret#Wendy Williams Complaints#Tense Interview#Entertainment Tonight#White Celebrities#Pregnant#Props#Video#Regret#Atlanta#Flowers#Color#Entertainment Industry#Annihilation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Gary City, TXmyhoustonmajic.com

Gary’s Tea: Joseline Hernandez & Wendy Williams Clash On The Wendy Williams Show [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea is all about what went down on The Wendy Williams Show. Ex-Love and Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez went onto the show to promote her show on Zeus, “Joseline’s Cabaret” but things went left when Joseline expected her “flowers” from Wendy. The two went back and forth about whether Joseline deserved her flowers and Wendy being nicer to other women. Hear Gary’s Tea to learn how it all went down.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Wendy Williams Has Intense Exchange With Joseline Hernandez During Interview

It was an intense on-air exchange on Wednesday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show.”. ET Online reported former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez made a guest appearance on the show to talk about season two of her series, “Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami,” but things quickly changed after the reality star took offense after Wendy Williams commented on her change in appearance.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Who’s Cappin?! Joseline Hernandez Demands Wendy Williams To Give Her Flowers

Lore’l is calling cap on the Puerto Rican Princess after she tried to come for Wendy Williams on her own show. Joseline Hernandez was featured on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her Zeus show, Joseline’s Cabaret when Joseline started calling Wendy out for “being mean” to the younger girls on her show. She says she expected Wendy to give her her flowers, but Lore’l thinks overwise.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Joseline Hernandez Checks Wendy Williams Over Negative Comments

There aren’t many entertainers who have used their time on the Wendy Williams Show to put the famed host in her place, but Joseline Hernandez decided to capitalize off of her opportunity. Williams’s often harsh or callous commentary about pop culture has rubbed quite a few celebrities the wrong way, yet still, they return to her show to promote their brands.
CelebritiesExtra

Wendy Williams’ Sound Advice as NYC Slowly Reopens

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst sat down with Wendy Williams as she celebrated the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Along with showing her approval of the wax figure, Williams also shared her thoughts on NYC slowly reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch!
CelebritiesKTVB

Wendy Williams Can't Get Over How Accurate Her Wax Figure Is

Wendy Williams is loving her wax figure! On Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old host debuted her Madame Tussauds wax figure, and was delighted by the results. Williams welcomed Madame Tussauds' Matthew Clarkson to the show to help with the unveiling, and he revealed that her wax...
New York City, NYthecut.com

Wendy Williams Will Text You First

At this point, is there anything Wendy Williams hasn’t done? She’s broken the news, been the news, released multiple product lines, had a street named after her in New Jersey, written books, and been in movies. And a majority of this is on top of her nationally syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, which started its 12th season last fall. And still she managed to have a couple firsts in 2021 — Lifetime aired both a documentary on Williams’s life, Wendy Williams: What a Mess, and one of their infamous biopics, Wendy Williams: The Movie, both of which she produced in January. And as of today, she has her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Williams lives in New York City with her two cats, Chitchat and Myway. Here’s how she gets it done.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Joseline Hernandez Responds to Candiace Dillard Amid Controversy with Wendy Williams

Joseline Hernandez recently called out Wendy Williams. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez has never been one to run away from controversy. So when she had an issue with Wendy Williams, she decided her recent interview was the perfect time to address it. Even though Wendy wanted to just get back to the interview, Joseline stood firm. And she said that she didn’t believe Wendy respected her. So at this point, she is demanding respect. She also wants her flowers while she’s still alive.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Wendy Williams Receives Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

On her eponymous talk show – ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ – the media personality was presented with her very own wax figure courtesy of Madame Tussauds. It caused many to do a double take. More details below…. A representative for London-based Madame Tussauds told Williams that it took 20 artists...
Celebritiesloopslu.com

Wendy Williams impressed by details on her wax figure

Wendy Williams with her son Kevin and her wax figure that is now in the Madame Tussauds gallery in New York. Wendy Williams has been immortalised in wax. The popular talk show host of the Wendy Williams Show unveiled her wax figure courtesy Madame Tussauds New York on her show on Monday.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

NeNe Leakes and More Bravo Celebs React to Porsha Williams' Engagement to Her 'RHOA' Co-Star's Ex

Porsha Williams' engagement to her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia's ex, Simon Guobadia, is definitely causing a stir. On Monday, Porsha confirmed her romance with Simon on Instagram, and he then revealed that he already popped the question after a month of dating. Porsha stressed that their romance is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon's divorce, and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend.
CelebritiesVulture

Wendy Williams Meeting Her Wax Figure Is Better Than Twin Peaks

There’s been a breach. The Wendy cinematic universe has crossed over with reality. In an absolutely brain-cracking clip, today Wendy Williams met her wax figurine on The Wendy Williams Show, very nearly passing the mirror test. A representative from Madame Tussauds sits in the mostly empty studio audience, saying, “It’s taken over 20 Madame Tussauds artists 800 hours, and she’s traveled over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic on a cargo ship,” for this moment in television personality-cloning to arrive. Then, with a burst of confetti, a curtain drops, revealing a second, waxen Wendy, sitting next to the real thing. Wendy Prime looks shocked. She approaches her frozen double, speaking to it gently as if it might blink awake and act out the Annihilation dance with her. The Tussauds representative points to its hair, saying, “Every strand is inserted individually. Human hair, ethically sourced.” At the 1:53 mark, Wendy Prime appears to smell Wendy Wax, releasing an “mm” of recognition. There is silence in the studio. So much silence. The red-curtain backdrop calls to mind the doppelgänger-haunted Red Room from Twin Peaks. Wendy Prime strokes her double’s hand. The silences in between utterances grow deafening. “You’ve got the rounds of my breasts,” she says. We think we see a sentient gleam in Wendy Wax’s glass eye, but we can’t be certain. Wendy Wax is on view in the Times Square Madame Tussauds as of this week, in case you want it to eat your soul in person.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Wendy Williams Threatened By Reality Star After ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Mention

Wendy Williams’ hot takes have gotten the talk show host in trouble before, but now a reality star has threatened to “beat” her for one of them. Erica Mena, who is married to rapper Safaree and best known for her time on Love & Hip Hop: New York, took offense over her marriage being discussed on the show and fired back at Williams. The reality star might have taken things too far, however and received a lot of backlash for both the threat as well as her reference to Williams’ past experience with domestic abuse.