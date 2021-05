If the first wave of COVID pandemic had swathes of urban India ravaged, then the deadly second wave seems to be wreaking havoc on the hinterlands of the country. Haryana’s villages, for instance, are bearing the brunt. A quick look by The Federal suggests at least 239 “mysterious deaths” took place in fewer than two weeks in just 10 villages of the state. Villagers said symptoms — high fever and breathlessness — were more or less the same in all the deaths. Officially, not all the deaths were listed under the pandemic though.