The Trippy Sonic Odyssey of Tyler and Shane Fogerty

“It’s a little scary, but I think it’s going alright.” Jason Isbell is talking to us down the line from Oklahoma where the guitarist is on the set of Martin Scorsese’s latest movie, Killers Of The Flower Moon. It’s quite a big gig for a novice to make his first foray into the world of acting, and we wonder why he didn’t fancy a turn in something a bit more low-profile before jumping head-first into a major motion picture helmed by the most respected director of his generation. “Yeah it’s a pretty short resume for sure,” he admits, “but it seems like a pretty good one!”