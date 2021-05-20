T-Mobile uses its network and other assets to help those who need it most

Buncombe County -- Buncombe County Community News May 12, 2021: Many of the past year’s pandemic challenges have. been highlighted by the need for better access to the internet. Are you or someone you know having trouble logging on for work, school, and other activities? If so, you may be eligible for help through the Lifeline Program and the new Emergency Broadband Benefit program. These resources are available to help people in need of internet assistance. If you are interested in applying for either program use the links in this article for more information on the applications process. The Federal programs are not administered locally and individuals apply directly for each program by accessing the links provided.