17 Gen Zers Reveal WTF They’re Wearing Post-Pandemmy

A couple decades ago, if you wanted to see how you would look with different colored eyes, shorter hair, or a completely different nose, you had to be some kind of Photoshop wizard. Now, we are unfortunately living in an era where trying out completely different looks is as simple as going onto Instagram or TikTok and slapping on a filter that can give you a drastically different face, or show your face in new ways, in real time. Want to look like a puffy, pillow-faced Kardashian? There’s a filter for that. Want to try lime green hair? There’s a filter for that! Want to see what your face looks like to other people? Well hey, there’s a filter for that, too.