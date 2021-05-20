Here's How Much Tom Selleck Is Worth

People might be amazed how much or how little fishermen actually get paid when they head out to bountiful but unpredictable sea to make their living, but the crews that are a part of Wicked Tuna manage to get paid. After so many seasons and so many episodes, the crew members and captains have been pretty well set considering that they get a salary along with the money that they earn from their catches. The lowest-paid captain of the show has a rough net worth of $250,000, while the top captain of the show has a net worth of around $600,000. The crewmen are bound to have quite a bit less of net worth but considering that thousands are paid out per episode, per cast member no less, one can’t really say that they’re not paid. This kind of money is unheard of when it comes to a lot of fishermen, which means that being a part of a TV show is a lucky break for a lot of working stiffs that risk their lives pursuing a job that can be more than a little dangerous and requires a constant risk on the part of those involved. The price of bluefin tuna though is definitely what carries a lot of fishermen through that don’t work on this show, as well as anything else that might be done to earn a living. For the kind of money they’re making, one might assume that these guys would be working their fingers to the bone or sitting back and acting like they’re working while the cameras are on, and are just collecting an income when the cameras are off. That’s not the case since to be perfectly honest these individuals are still fishermen that need to work in order to be interesting enough for people to watch, and to survive, since if the show decided not to come back then that cushy salary would go away pretty quickly.