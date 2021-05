Countries must “call time” on coal-fired power, deforestation and new petrol cars if hopes of meeting the world’s toughest climate target are to be kept alive, the UK has warned.In little less than six months, the world is due to convene in Glasgow for a major summit that is considered crucial for tackling the climate crisis and its escalating impacts on people and wildlife.Alok Sharma, the UK minister appointed president-designate of the talks, on Friday set out his plans for how to make the conference a success. In a 20-minute address, he called on the world to “consign coal...