According to Fashion Bloggers, Clashing Prints Are In—Check Out These 10 Pieces of Patterned Activewear

After the past year spent mostly at home, mostly wearing 6-day expired “groutfits” or threadbare senior class t-shirts, the world is finally beginning to open up little by little, and that means that people are desperate to feel more in control, even if only over their get ups. Everyone wants to get dressed, see people, and be seen. That said, getting dressed doesn’t mean just putting on clothes, as it once did. Now, it’s an activity, a statement, and an act of liberation all in one, so it’s no surprise that people are becoming more experimental and risky when it comes to clashing colors and patterns.