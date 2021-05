Chris Hurn’s phone was blowing up. It was May 3, and the CEO of non-bank lender Fountainhead had begun to hear rumors that the Small Business Administration was preparing to shut down its Paycheck Protection Program loan portal weeks ahead of the May 31 application deadline. The funding countdown clock that Hurn had thought would reach zero in the middle of the month abruptly, and without warning, was now on the verge of hitting that mark.