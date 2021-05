Apple’s iPhone 13 is not expected to have many design changes, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors and speculation about what it might look like. Apple’s next flagship lineup is already the subject of an active rumor mill, and it’s still months away from a release. The latest rumor around the iPhone 13, or whatever Apple decides to name the successor to last year’s iPhone 12, concerns its design. MacRumors released new renders comparing the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro to the 12 and 12 Pro, illustrating the new phones’ alleged increase in thickness and larger camera bump (here’s every difference we expect between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13).