Your first look at Tim Tebow in a Jaguars uniform is here and it is glorious
It’s been six long, cold, dark years since we last saw Tim Tebow in an NFL uniform. We’ve waited patiently for The Second Coming, as foretold. We watched as the Gator Savior tried his hand at broadcasting and then baseball, a call to football welling up inside him like a scream. It has been an arduous journey full of ups and downs, laughter and tears, but today, Tebow apostles, we celebrate, for the time is not just nigh, it is now. He is arisen.www.golfdigest.com