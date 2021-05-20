Your first look at Tim Tebow in a Jaguars uniform is here and it is glorious

Tebow has agreed to a one-year contract with the Jaguars, which is expected to be finalized within the next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The ex-quarterback plans to convert to tight end to play for coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow in college at Florida. Tebow has been out of the league since being cut by the Eagles at the end of the 2015 preseason, and he hasn't suited up in the regular season since 2012. He'll be 34 years old by the time the season starts, and it's unclear how much playing time Tebow can carve out, even in a shallow Jacksonville tight end room.