Lay volunteer nurses to be beatified as martyrs in Spain

By Jonathan Luxmoore
osvnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNS) Three Red Cross nurses are to be beatified as martyrs in Spain, 85 years after they were raped and shot while caring for wounded Civil War soldiers, having refused to renounce their Catholic faith. “These martyrs were not linked to either side — the Red Cross went wherever it...

