Happy Mother’s Day! Sunday features a six-game main slate starting at 7 p.m. ET, and I can think of no better way to celebrate the holiday than with some player prop bets. Player props can be useful in multiple ways, from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) or to measure a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we’ll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props.