newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Brian McGowan stepping down as CEO of Greater Seattle Partners

By Jon Silver
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian McGowan is stepping down as founding CEO of Greater Seattle Partners, the organization announced on Thursday. McGowan joined the organization after serving 13 months as CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, an urban development program. He is returning to Atlanta to become president of Centennial Yards Co., which is underway on a $5 billion 50-acre redevelopment project.

www.bizjournals.com
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
746
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Latin America#Regional Development#Community Development#Global Development#Greater Seattle Partners#Atlanta Beltline#Centennial Yards Co#Community Attributes Inc#Gsp#Challenge Seattle#Greater Seattle#Jpmorgan Chase#Stepping Down#Regional Leader#President#Urban Development#Ceos#Puget Sound#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Seattle, WAoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Nikwax Expands North American Team

{May 17, 2021, Seattle, WA}—Nikwax, the international leader in technical cleaners and waterproofing products for outdoor gear and apparel, has announced new hires accompanying its recent North American headquarters move. The new marketing staff will support current and future growth of the company in the outdoor industry and beyond. Selina...
Seattle, WAsgbonline.com

Nikwax Makes New Hires To Broaden Marketing And Retailer Support

Nikwax announced new hires accompanying its recent North American headquarters move. Selina Wagner has been hired as content coordinator, responsible for design, photography and video across all channels including print, web, blog, and social media. Selina comes from the University of Florida with a background in marketing, graphic design, and fine art.
MinoritiesPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

PSBJ reveals top LGBTQ-owned businesses

The full ranking of the List will be published in our special report on Friday, June 11. Business of Pride: Outstanding Voices and LGBTQ Businesses. Puget Sound Business Journal, in partnership with GSBA, invites you to celebrate the 2021 Outstanding Voices and our Largest LGBTQ-owned businesses!. 2021 40 Under 40...
Seattle, WAMedicalXpress

Estimated 1 million individuals living with blindness in the U.S.

(HealthDay)—Roughly 7.1 million people are living with visual acuity loss in the United States; and of these individuals, nearly 1.1 million are living with blindness, according to a meta-analysis published online May 13 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Abraham D. Flaxman, Ph.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues used...
KOMO News

LIST: Face masks required or not at these locations?

SEATTLE — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidance on wearing face masks indoors for fully vaccinated people, and major retailers in the country are adjusting their policies as a result. Here's a list of major retailers in the country and what their current rules are. This...
King County, WAauburn-reporter.com

Should you keep masking up if you’re vaccinated?

Even as the federal government eases COVID-19 guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, King County’s top doctor is still urging caution. The Centers for Disease Control last week announced that people who are fully vaccinated can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic, and ditch masks both indoors and outdoors, along with staying six feet apart. Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 also do not have to quarantine themselves or get tested unless they have symptoms.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

White Center Schools

Monday, May 17th, 2021 Posted in King County, Metro, White Center news | No Comments ». During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for "groundbreaking" in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to ... Read more..
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Amazon aims to cut its workplace injury rate by half

Amazon, which has faced criticism for above-industry-average injury rates at its warehouses, said Monday it is taking steps to halve the rate of workplace injuries in them by 2025. The company is launching a suite of new programs, grouped under the moniker “WorkingWell,” designed to keep its nearly 1 million...
Washington StateIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: Scrutinizing AbbVie’s Humira Patents, Budget Requests for NASA and DOD Technology, and the Future of Automotive Technologies

This week in Washington IP news, the Senate remains largely quiet on IP-related matters, although Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will make a keynote address at one of two Brookings Institution events this week focused on artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, Tuesday morning will feature what is likely to be a contentious hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testifying before the House Oversight Committee on that company’s efforts to maintain exclusivity over its blockbuster drug, Humira. Other House committee hearings will explore the potential benefits and problems with automotive technologies, as well as Biden Administration discretionary budget requests for NASA and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the prospects for federal research, design and development expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the Hudson Institute explores threats to U.S. dominance in both the semiconductor and advanced battery industries.
Kent, WAauburnexaminer.com

Kent, Renton, and Seattle Southside Chambers host 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit

The second annual PNW Economic Equity Summit, produced in partnership with the Kent Chamber, Renton Chamber, and Seattle Southside Chamber, aims to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces; specifically the economic inequities and systemic racism in housing, healthcare, and policy in the Pacific Northwest.