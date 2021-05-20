newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How to spot greenwashing – and how to stop it

By Felicity Spors
World Economic Forum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenwashing could slow our progress towards meeting climate and social goals. Here's how policy-makers, organizations and consumers can spot it – and end it. The adoption of the EU Sustainable Finance Taxonomy on 21st April – an investor's guide that defines green investments – has become embroiled in a greenwashing scandal. This taxonomy was intended to be the EU Commission’s keystone regulation underpinning the sustainable finance pillar of the EU Green Deal, with the objective of preventing greenwashing.

www.weforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#European Union#Co2 Emissions#Greenwashing#Environmental Change#Climate Change#Real Change#Fossil Fuel Emissions#The Eu Commission#Unicef#The Paris Agreement#Eu Commission#Credible Ways#Gas Leaks#Carbon Emissions#Fuel#Coal#Environmental Pollution#Climate Efforts#Natural Gas Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
AgricultureBBC

Cutting methane gas 'crucial for climate fight'

Reducing emissions of methane gas is vital for tackling climate change in the short-term, a major UN report says. Methane is produced when living things decompose; it's also in natural gas. It persists for just a short time in the atmosphere - unlike carbon dioxide - but methane is a...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. methane report ups pressure on EU to tackle the planet-warming gas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The world must urgently cut its emissions of methane to rein in climate change, a U.N. report said Thursday, raising pressure on European Union policymakers who are drafting the bloc’s first methane regulations targeting fossil fuels. Because methane is a particularly potent greenhouse gas, tackling emissions offers...
EnvironmentOne Green Planet

World Could Lose 10% of Total Economic Value Due to Climate Change

Swiss Re, the global insurance company, has a new report outlining the catastrophic effects of climate change on the economy. According to the company, the world could lose about 10% of total economic value due to climate change. “Our analysis shows the potential costs that economies could face should governments...
EnvironmentNBC Miami

COP26 President Says ‘Coal Must Go' If Planet Is to Meet Climate Targets

In a wide-ranging speech delivered on Friday, COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma emphasizes the importance of ending international coal financing. "The days of coal providing the cheapest form of power are in the past, and in the past they must remain," Sharma says. This year's COP26 climate change conference must consign...
Energy Industrymit.edu

Fossil Fuel Jobs Will Disappear, So Now What?

Our expert columnists offer opinion and analysis on important issues facing modern businesses and managers. President Joe Biden takes climate change seriously, calling it an “existential threat.” His executive orders are reducing oil and gas exploration on public lands, promoting electric vehicles for federal fleets, and more. The federal charge is being led by John Kerry, the United States’ first special presidential envoy for climate, and Gina McCarthy, the first White House national climate adviser, but the whole Cabinet is talking about climate in an unprecedented and impressive way.
Agriculturebusinessnewswales.com

How to Spot a Resilient Business

By Douglas Grant, Managing Director of Conister, part of AIM listed Manx Financial Group PLC (AIM: MFX). The last year has shone a spotlight on the long-term future of the UK’s business sector, its reliance on people and the need for business resilience. It was crucial to protect the financial security of consumers so that they could continue to conduct business with each other, and that was understandably Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s priority, with the unprecedented introduction of Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS), Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and furlough schemes. But while businesses across the country have shown extraordinary levels of adaptability and strength in the face of changing consumer behaviour, it must also be acknowledged that many are beyond the survival stage.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UN finds methane abatement schemes already exist for oil and gas

Fossil fuels account for about a quarter of a global methane emissions, UNEP finds. A report released May 6 by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) finds there are readily available ways to reduce methane emissions, with more than half of those solutions existing in the fossil fuels industry. Methane is...
Personal Financekoamnewsnow.com

How to fill in your financial blind spots

The coronavirus pandemic has curbed Americans' love for the road, keeping many people at home in the past year and cutting into sales at the fuel pump. That has meant a backlog in work funded by gasoline taxes. More than $8.5 billion worth of highway work and other infrastructure projects across the United States have been canceled or halted temporarily, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association told the Washington Post. Even before the pandemic, many states’ highway funds were becoming depleted, failing to keep up with construction and repair demands. A study completed in 2020 by accounting firm KPMG predicts that miles traveled will remain at about 90% of pre-2020 levels.
Energy IndustryScientific American

China’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Exceed Those of All Other Developed Countries Combined

Countries around the world have been committing to ambitious measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions. New research shows they have further to go than they thought. The Rhodium Group released an analysis today showing that China, the world’s largest emitter, saw its 2019 emission levels exceed those of all developed countries combined to reach 14 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent. That’s about 27% of the global total.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Oil Is Trying to Make Climate Change Your Problem to Solve. Don’t Let Them

For decades, various industries have weaponized American individualism, laying the blame for systemic issues at the feet of individual citizens. Tobacco companies wouldn’t exist without smokers, the story goes. Litter wouldn’t exist without us litterbugs. Cars wouldn’t crash if we weren’t such speed freaks. And, of course, climate change wouldn’t exist if we weren’t all such gluttons for fossil fuel energy.
U.S. Politicspanthernow.com

Still Not Enough: The U.S. and Climate Change

This past Earth Day, President Joe Biden hosted the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate and just before that organized two-day talks between representatives of the United States and the People’s Republic of China. The goals of these talks were of increased mutual cooperation regarding the global issue of climate change. As the two major contributors of carbon emissions to the atmosphere, it is crucial that these two nations set aside their differences to combat the increasing temperatures currently besetting the international community.
EnvironmentTelegraph

Polluting companies pushed to clean up their act

Tata Steel, like many in its ailing sector, is counting the cost of failing to clean up its carbon emissions. Its huge steelworks, which looms over Port Talbot, has made the small Welsh town one of the UK’s most polluted areas. While the company has made waves of job cuts...