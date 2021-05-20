Jamaal Williams considered an 'A' back by Lions OC Anthony Lynn

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn called Jamaal Williams "a classic 'A' back" during a recent interview. (The Athletic) "Jamaal is what I’d call a classic 'A' back," Lynn said. "I like to break the backs down into A and B. My 'A' backs are normally my bigger backs. They can run between the tackles, block probably a little better than a 'B' back, they can also run the perimeter. I can leave those guys in there for all three downs." This is certainly high praise for the newly signed Williams, and it puts a damper of D'Andre Swift's fantasy value in redraft leagues. Detroit was always going to utilize both backs once they signed Williams, but perhaps fantasy players should exercise more caution when using an early-round pick on Swift. This will be a situation to monitor once training camp rolls around.

